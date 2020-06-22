Swiss Pop-Up Hotel Offers Rooms With No Walls or Roof

Imagine going on vacation and waking up to see the breathtaking Swiss Alps in front of you, lying in bed and feeling the cool wind of the mountains on your skin. It may sound like a dream, but Zero Real Estate has made it a reality.

Zero Real Estate is a set of suites that don’t have walls or a roof. Guests of this non-traditional hotel can experience Switzerland’s unique landscape like never before.

The idea for the project came from Frank and Patrik Riklin’s pop-up art installation “Null Stern.” The conceptual artists converted an underground nuclear bunker into a hotel, with the help of hospitality professional Daniel Charbonnier back in 2009. The hotel was quite successful, which pushed Charbonnier to start Zero Real Estate.

The Zero Real Estate project is described as an “open-air hotel” located in the Swiss Alps. The hotel has a total of seven different rooms or beds, all of which are located across Eastern Switzerland.

The rooms themselves open in July, starting at 295 Swiss francs (about $310) a night. However, they’re already sold out! Bookings opened in early 2020, and the hotel was all booked in just two days. Currently, there are over 9,000 people on the waiting list.

One concern that the hotel brings is a lack of services. Since these rooms are not located in a traditional building, how is one supposed to call for room service? The ease with which an individual can receive the services they want is key to the success of the hotel.

Luckily, the Zero Real Estate pop-up hotel takes this into account with its “modern butler.” Each room is actually managed by a local resident, who is well versed with the area and can ensure that guests are completely comfortable during their stay.