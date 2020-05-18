Norwegian Design Agency Creates Amazing ‘Birdboxes for Humans’

Not many people have thought about spending the night in a cozy human-sized birdbox and waking up to picturesque views of Norway’s epic landscape without leaving their bed. “Sensation-Seekers Assemble!” Anyone looking for the ultimate travel experience should include an overnight stay at one of Norway’s “birdboxes for humans” on their bucket list. Designed by the Norwegian design agency Livit, these nature holiday cabins provide breathtaking views of the Scandinavian country’s scenic landscape.

Birdbox Dwellers Feel Comfortable and Connected to Nature

Norway’s birdbox adventure cabins offer people the opportunity to become one with nature without completely missing out on the comfort of the usual hotel concept. With rivers flowing, birds chirping, and the wind blowing through trees, nature lovers can experience the true serenity of the Norwegian countryside.

Travelers Can Choose From Mini and Medi Accommodation Options

Livit’s birdboxes come in two variations – a Mini and a Medi. Both accommodation options can stand up to any environment, and they can be placed installed in almost any location with a helicopter. Currently, people can book a birdbox by visiting the Livit website or via the Airbnb website. They can also buy a birdbox if they wish.

Norway’s Birdboxes Have Been Created to Blend in With Nature

Available in natural shapes and colors inspired by Norway’s diverse and scenic landscape, Livit’s birdboxes blend in nicely with the natural beauty surrounding them. This helps to preserve nature’s aesthetic qualities.

Birdbox Accommodation Is the Ultimate Way to See Norway’s Epic Landscape

Contrary to common belief, the craving of adventure isn’t something that’s hard-wired into the DNA of certain people only. Everyone has a need for a good thrill in their lives. However, some people have a greater appetite for enthralling experiences than others. A stay at Norway’s futuristic birdboxes is an opportunity that no nature lover should pass up since it rarely comes along.