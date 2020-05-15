Yoro, Honduras: Where the Skies ‘Rain Fish’



Usually, anything falling from the sky that isn’t precipitation would be cause for concern. However, for residents in one Honduran city, it’s become a cause for celebration. In the capital region of Yoro, a local event has come to characterize the area as a one-of-a-kind destination for revelers. One where fish are believed to fall from the sky.

Known locally as the Lluvia de Peces (literally “Rain of Fish“), this unusual occurrence is said to have been happening since the 1800s, typically once or twice a year in the hotter months of May or June. Around this time, a large storm will pass through the area and, once the rains let up, residents are astounded to find countless tiny silverfish flopping around in the streets.

Throughout the years, experts have weighed in with explanations. The simplest being that rainstorms tend to force certain types of amphibians and reptiles from their secluded habitats into the open in large numbers. Additionally, flash flooding has been known to relocate schools of fish onto dry land before the waters recede, leaving townspeople to believe that they’ve materialized out of thin air.

In the 1970s, the phenomenon in Yoro was witnessed by a team from National Geographic, making for a very credible source. However, no one could determine with certainty that the fish actually fell from the sky and not some other source. So credible, yet still mysterious.

Even more mysterious is the fact that, more often than not, the fish that “fall” down on Yoro are not local to the area, with some varieties found exclusively in waters from more than 150 miles away.

If you feel like witnessing this fishy phenomenon in person, it might be worth securing a plane ticket. Bring your boots!