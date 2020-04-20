‘F Major’ Offers a Glimpse Into Hania Rani’s Sonic Imagination

We could all use a little bit of beauty right about now, couldn’t we? Take some time out of your day to bask in the sheer cinematic sumptuousness of the latest music video by Polish composer and pianist Hania Rani, who creates enthralling worlds with her singular sound.

The song, titled “F Major,” begins with a swell of solemn piano chords that eventually erupts into a steady, yet dizzying whirl. In the gorgeous accompanying clip, Paris-based filmmaker Neels Castillon captures the unnerving beauty of a stark Icelandic backdrop—snow-capped mountains, gusting winds, undulating waves—as a series of three rhythmic dancers move hypnotically in the foreground. Each dancer, shot individually, performs gracefully, surging, and rolling in sync with the austere chords. These visuals, combined with Rani’s somber piano, makes for an otherworldly tableau.

When putting together ideas for how the video might look, Castillon was eager to incorporate each dancer’s thoughts on the musicality and how that could translate through movement:

“Listening to Hania’s music over and over, I began to dream of a single sequence shot that would follow her music floating in the wind of an unreal Icelandic landscape. I asked each dancer to give a personal interpretation of Hania’s song. We were very lucky to succeed in this insane artistic performance despite the great cold (minus 7 Celsius). It was such a moment of truth.”

And the moment speaks for itself. The dancers appear fluid, almost oblivious to the freezing temperatures; the cinematography, overwhelming in its vastness. Coupled with Rani’s skilled conductor’s ear, playing out in a harmoniously sustained manner, the results are stunning.

Interested in other works by Castillon? Check out some of his equally captivating work by visiting his Vimeo and Instagram pages. Rani’s highly anticipated album, “Home,” is is scheduled for release in May.