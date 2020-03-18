Ngala Treehouse: Your Next African Getaway

Asking if you have ever wanted to take in the soaring, natural sights of the African bush—from the safety of a treetop oasis, with stunning and precipitous views—would be a futile question. Because, of course, you would. Fortunately, one collective is offering just such an opportunity.

The andBeyond Ngala Private Game Reserve is a luxury getaway destination for travelers looking to experience an elevated and otherworldly level of serene beauty and once-in-a-lifetime vistas of one of the continent’s most spectacular regions. Situated within the rugged and natural beauty of South Africa’s bush, the reserve shares an unfenced boundary with Kruger National Park.

Ngala (meaning lion) is also part of a unique partnership between the national park authorities and the World Wildlife Fund. As such, a percentage of all profits are channeled directly into the National Parks Trust to further promote conservation projects. And this fact becomes all the more poignant when gazing across the landscape from your elevated lodge to view a herd of lions, grazing majestically within the confines of a serene and protected area.

And what better way to go off the grid? The andBeyond Ngala Treehouse accommodation is four-levels of luxury: two sleeping areas, one of which can be converted to an outdoor area, a fully stocked bar, hot, running water, and NO WiFi—for that truly immersive experience.

But you will hardly find the time to rest in your treetop abode. Game drives (during the day or evening) are a must-see, as are other engaging activities like inspiring walks around the bush, bird-watching, and more. You will never be at a loss for things to do or sights to see in Ngala.