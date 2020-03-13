Tiny Doors ATL: Unlocking Big Charm Behind Tiny Closed Doors

Atlanta, Georgia, is a city steeped in history. One of the country’s most formidable cultural destinations, this state capital is home to nearly half a million citizens, as well as countless points of interest – including theaters, museums, galleries, and trails.

One local artist knows all too well about the abundance of historical hotspots and the likelihood of becoming overwhelmed by all that the city has to offer tourists and residents alike. But Karen Anderson Singer isn’t your average tour guide.

Singer is the creator of Tiny Doors ATL, a creative arts project that aims to bring attention to local buildings and landmarks by installing tiny sculpted doorways – each about 7 inches in height – to the aforementioned sites. These tiny doors, all designed and hand-crafted by Singer, are meant to reflect the look, the architecture, and the overall spirit of the surrounding community.

For example, Tiny Door #2 is located at the Old Fourth Ward Skatepark along the Atlanta BeltLine, a recently revitalized and repurposed industrial space that now exists as a series of shared parks and winding trails. It also serves as an encouraging reminder to Atlantans to get out and explore their city. The little door is decorated to resemble a front yard, punctuated by an overhead rainbow, in a nod to the area’s cultural diversity.

According to the website, there are many other tiny doors scattered throughout the city. Some are too big to miss (the aptly named Door #658 is 658 times the size of the average tiny door and sits on the Eastside Beltline Trail behind a giant bull), while others take some time to find.

As for how Singer’s charming arts initiative has impacted the local community? In 2018, she was given a Tiny Key to the City by Representative Natalyn Archibong, in celebration of her efforts.