Little Free Libraries: How Did They Start?

The Little Free Library project began with a single miniature schoolhouse filled with books. Presently, over 150,000 registered Little Free Library book-sharing boxes are scattered globally across 120 countries. Ever wondered how this adorable and educational venture took its initial steps? Discover the origins below.

The First Little Free Library

The first official Little Free Library was created by Todd Bol in 2009 in Hudson, Wisconsin.

Bol built a miniature version of a one-room schoolhouse to celebrate his mother, a teacher and lifelong book lover. He filled the schoolhouse with books and placed it on a post in front of his house, encouraging people to stop by and take a book or leave one behind.

Bol’s friends and neighbors quickly fell in love with the idea and wanted to emulate him. He responded by building more schoolhouses and giving them away.

Soon, word spread about Bol’s creations to Rick Brooks, a former employee at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Brooks, who retired from the Little Free Library organization in 2014, was enchanted by Bol’s work and began communicating with him about ways they could grow his project into something more impactful.

The Little Free Library’s Inspiration

Bol and Brooks were both inspired by the “take a book, leave a book” programs run by local coffee shops and other public spaces.

The pair were also inspired by philanthropist Andrew Carnegie. Carnegie set a goal at the turn of the 20th century to fund 2,508 free public libraries throughout the English-speaking world. Bol and Brooks decided to surpass Carnegie’s goal and create 2,508 Little Free Libraries by the end of 2013. By August 2012, they exceeded their goal.

The same year, Little Free Library became a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The group’s mission is to be a catalyst for the following things:

Building community

Inspiring readers

Expanding book access for all

They strive to achieve these goals through a “global network of volunteer-led…book-exchange boxes.”

Organizational Milestones

A year after becoming a 501(c)(3) organization, Little Free Library received the Innovations in Reading Prize from the National Book Foundation. Bol and Brooks also received the Movers and Shakers Award from the American Library Association.

In 2015, author Margaret Aldrich released The Little Free Library Book. The next year, in 2016, over 50,000 Little Free Libraries were installed in all 50 states and 70 other countries. The group’s Impact Library Program also launched in 2016 and granted no-cost libraries filled with books to communities in need.

Start Your Own Little Free Library

If you’re inspired by the impact of Little Free Libraries, you can start your own! The organization’s website features a step-by-step guide to help you begin your journey.