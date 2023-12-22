From Füchtner to Cosmos: Nutcracker Chronicles

Step into the enchanting world of December, where nutcracker decorations transform spaces into festive wonderlands. From petite tabletop companions to majestic life-sized guardians standing watch at front doors, nutcrackers seamlessly join the seasonal symphony alongside snowmen, Santa, and stockings.

Ever wondered about the enchanting origins that render these figurines a cherished winter staple? Embark on a journey with us as we unveil the captivating history and magic that surrounds these iconic characters, weaving tales of tradition and holiday joy.

Meet Wilhelm Friedrich Füchtner

Wilhelm Friedrich Füchtner (1844-1923), hailing from the quaint town of Seiffen in the Ore Mountains of Germany, is known worldwide as the “Father of the Nutcracker.” For good reason, as he created the world’s first mass-produced nutcracker around 1870 with a water-powered lathe, revolutionizing the craft and saving himself from the laborious task of carving each statue by hand.

Füchtner’s ancestors were carpenters who faced a lack of work during the wintertime. To survive, they utilized their woodcarving skills to craft wooden figurines, toys, and various small items, including nutcrackers.

Early soldier-style nutcrackers were hand-carved from a single piece of wood. However, Wilhelm Füchtner revolutionized the craft by employing multiple pieces that fit together with wooden joints, mirroring his family’s approach to building houses. This style of nutcracker remains popular to this day.

Figurines with a Message

The Füchtner nutcrackers were unique due to their traditional military-style clothing and expressionless faces. They were designed to mirror the harsh reality faced by people living during the Industrial Era. During this period, the world’s elites lived comfortably, while workers, such as the Füchtners, stayed busy with strenuous labor in intense conditions.

In an interview with Atlas Obscura, Markus Füchtner, the great-great-great-grandson of Wilhelm Friedrich Füchtner, explained that his ancestors lived a “hard life” and that significant tensions existed between the working and ruling classes.

Throughout the mid and late 1800s, Füchtner and other carpenters began designing nutcrackers that depicted authority figures, aiming to mock the ruling class and make them “work” for the lower classes by cracking nuts for a change.

According to Uwe Löschner, the owner of the area’s Nutcracker Museum, the working-class people work for the king all year round, signifying that it’s only fair for the king to work for the people during the holiday season.

Nutcrackers Go Mainstream

It took quite a while for Füchtner’s nutcrackers to become mainstream. In fact, it took three generations for the Füchtner family’s full-time business to shift towards nutcracker-making. Markus Füchtner explained that the family’s primary profession was carpentry for decades, and his grandfather, Werner Füchtner, was the first to make a living from crafting nutcrackers.

The soldier-modeled nutcrackers gained popularity worldwide during the mid-20th century.

Around the same time that Werner Füchtner was crafting nutcrackers with the help of a lathe, Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Ballet” was swiftly becoming a holiday staple. Many Allied soldiers returning home from Europe during World War II also purchased the wooden nutcracker figurines as souvenirs.

Carrying on the Tradition

Although the Füchtners are credited with creating the nutcrackers that remain beloved to this day, Markus explained that he and his family do not possess any of the earliest models. He mentioned that his ancestors “had to sell things to survive” and added that, during the time they crafted the nutcrackers, they had no inkling that they would one day be a part of history.

While he cannot go back in time to advise his great-great-great-grandfather to preserve some of his creations, Markus is taking steps to uphold his family’s legacy—continuing the tradition of crafting nutcrackers.

He told Atlas Obscura that when his grandfather (whom he was very close to) passed away, the family placed a red king nutcracker in his casket. For Markus, this act symbolized “a moment to start the next generation.”

At the age of 16, Markus enrolled in the world’s only school dedicated to wooden toymaking, located in Seiffen, Germany. It was there that he met Carola Seifert, his partner, responsible for painting the nutcrackers and managing other aspects of the business. Markus’s parents and aunt also play crucial roles in the family business.

Together, the family produces approximately 500 nutcrackers annually, each meticulously handmade and assembled using wooden pegs and glue, eschewing the use of nails. Additionally, they meticulously dip the figurines in the base color five times before undertaking the final hand-painting process.

Arlene Wagner, the curator of the Leavenworth Nutcracker Museum in Washington state, commends Markus and his family for their dedication to preserving the tradition of crafting nutcrackers.

Wilhelm, the Jet-Setting Nutcracker

One of Markus’s most celebrated creations since taking charge of the family business is a tiny 12-centimeter figurine. He initially gave it to a friend who wished to carry a piece of Germany as he traveled the globe. Upon the friend’s return, others eagerly sought to take the figurine to various destinations.

Before long, the European Space Agency caught wind of the globetrotting nutcracker and expressed interest. The miniature nutcracker, aptly named Wilhelm, spent two years aboard the International Space Station and recently returned to Earth just in time for Christmas.

How to Acquire Your Own Füchtner Nutcracker

Today, Markus Füchtner and his family sell their handmade nutcrackers to customers worldwide.

They operate an online shop where customers can order not only nutcrackers but also smoking men, angel and miner figurines, table and tree decorations, and more. As a special tribute to Wilhelm, the traveling figurine, they even offer a nutcracker in a rocket ship!