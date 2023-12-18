Snow Globes: From Surgical Tools to Hollywood Stardom

Snow globes are a staple in winter decorations, adorning millions of homes worldwide. There’s a good chance you have one sitting on your shelf right now.

However, did you know that these whimsical items weren’t initially developed for decorative purposes? In fact, Erwin Perzy, frequently credited with creating the snow globe, designed the first one with the hope that it would serve as a useful surgical tool.

Introducing Erwin Perzy

At the beginning of the 20th century in Vienna, Austria, Erwin Perzy, a maker of surgical instruments, received a request from a doctor to design a bright enough lightbulb for surgical procedures.

Perzy initially envisioned using a shoemaker’s lamp—a glass globe filled with water. The idea was to place it in front of a lightbulb, intending to amplify and focus the light, making it easier for surgeons to see.

However, Perzy discovered that his invention focused too closely on a small spot, rendering it impractical for surgical procedures.

Undeterred, he returned to the drawing board, experimenting with methods to amplify and distribute light. Initially, he tried inserting metal flakes into the globe, only to find that they simply sank to the bottom.

Amidst his experiments, Perzy made a crucial observation: the descending metal flakes bore a striking resemblance to falling snow. Inspired by this revelation, he decided to fill the globe with semolina, a type of flour, and gave it a shake.

As the flour grains cascaded, Perzy envisioned the serene beauty of a Vienna winter. And thus, the snow globe was born.

The Genesis of the Snow Globe Business

Perzy promptly embarked on creating snow globes for public sale. The inaugural piece showcased a miniature sculpture of the basilica in Mariazell, Austria.

The association of snow globes with the Christmas season didn’t emerge until World War II. At that time, Erwin Perzy II, managing multiple family businesses while working as a bicycle and typewriter mechanic, collaborated extensively with U.S. troops. During these interactions, he discovered that soldiers wanted snow globes featuring familiar elements for their families back home.

Erwin Perzy III, sharing insights into his family’s history with Atlas Obscura, recounted how his father conceived the idea of crafting Christmas-themed snow globes. This led to the creation of three distinct designs: a tree, a snowman, and Santa Claus, marking the inception of a new venture—The Original Snow Globe Company.

Responding to his father’s call, Perzy III journeyed to New York, tasked with bringing fresh ideas to the business. During an exhibition at the New York Gift Show, he received encouragement to explore the Japanese market as well.

While Japan initially took some time to embrace the snow globe, its popularity soared when Mitsubishi placed a substantial order that required half a year to fulfill. Perzy III explained that the company distributed his family’s snow globes to every shop in Japan, making them widely known throughout the country.

The World’s Most Famous Snow Globe

The Original Snow Globe Company has crafted an extensive collection of globes that are distributed worldwide. However, the company’s pinnacle creation is its most renowned snow globe featuring a simple, tiny wooden cabin.

This particular snow globe achieved fame when it appeared in the iconic film “Citizen Kane.” In the opening scene, Charles Foster Kane is depicted lying in bed, tightly grasping the snow globe. He utters the immortal word, “Rosebud,” and as his hand goes limp, the globe plummets to the ground, shattering in the process.

Perzy III crafted a replica of the snow globe—one featuring a brown, snow-covered cabin—and showcased it at a New York tradeshow in the 1980s. While at the event, a representative from Warner Brothers approached him, requesting the snow globe to be made in black and white to align with the monochromatic nature of the film.

To Perzy III’s delight, “We received a very substantial order from Warner Brothers.”