NOMINT and WWF’s ‘Up in Smoke’ Unveils the Urgency of Climate Action

In collaboration with the World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF), the UK animation production company NOMINT recently unveiled a stop-motion short film titled “Up in Smoke.” This powerful film serves as a warning about the imminent threat of climate change and emphasizes the importance of transitioning to renewable energy sources.

Directed by Yannis Konstantinidis, the co-founder of NOMINT, the film narrates the story of a young girl trapped in a frightening, smoke-filled environment. It features The Social Singing Choir from Margate performing “When the Party’s Over” by Billie Eilish and Finneas.

“Up in Smoke” was entirely shot in-camera and took one month to film. Konstantinidis utilized full-color 3D printing to craft over 700 unique sculptures. Each sculpture was posed differently to depict the girl featured in the video and her varying movements.

The director also incorporated real smoke to create an eerie effect, emphasizing the seriousness of the situation and the genuine risks people face if climate change is not swiftly addressed.

The WWF and NOMINT strategically released “Up in Smoke” to coincide with COP28, the United Nations Climate Change Conference that took place in Dubai from November 30 to December 12, 2023.

A press release explains that “Up in Smoke” underscores the critical need for action against the climate crisis. The release also highlights WWF’s call for countries to commit to phasing out fossil fuel use before 2050. These targets are ambitious but necessary to save the planet.

Beyond “Up in Smoke,” WWF and NOMINT continue their creative alliance with two compelling films. “A Flammable Planet” aims to heighten awareness about the alarming rise of catastrophic wildfires, while “Can’t Negotiate the Melting Point of Ice” tells the poignant tale of the disappearing Arctic.

To catch WWF and NOMINT’s newest short film, just click on the video below available on the WWF’s YouTube channel.