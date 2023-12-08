SINK / RISE: Artistic Dive into Climate Impact

Artist Nick Brandt recently unveiled SINK / RISE, the third chapter in his ongoing global series, The Day May Break, which explores the effects of climate change.

SINK / RISE focuses on South Pacific Islanders and how global warming, specifically rising oceans, is impacting their lives.

Brandt captured the islands’ people in a series of haunting photos taken underwater off the coast of the Fijian islands. These individuals are likely to lose their homes, land, and livelihoods as ocean waters continue to rise.

In the photo collection, models appear contemplative and, in many cases, forlorn as they engage in daily activities — sitting on a bench, playing on a seesaw, lying on a bed, etc. — all submerged by water.

In an interview with CNN, Brandt explained that some people have described this project as “quite post-apocalyptic.” However, he asserts it’s “pre-apocalyptic” because the land of these people has not yet been covered by rising ocean waters.

Brandt went on to note that Pacific islands, including the Fijian islands, contribute a mere 0.03 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. Despite this minimal contribution, they are particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change and could potentially lose everything. They are, in his words, “most vulnerable to the consequences of the industrial world’s ways.”

Brandt also spoke to CNN about the challenges of photographing people underwater. He auditioned roughly 200 people to fill 20 spots for the series’ cast. He also worked with divemasters— including lifelong Fijian Volitiviti Niutabua— to assist with scuba training for the models and ensure their safety throughout the shoot.

Even though the photos weren’t taken deep underwater (the models were only posed about 7-13 feet below the surface), there was still a significant risk. Brandt explained that shooting up to the surface from a relatively shallow depth can still cause lung damage. That’s why it was so important for him to work with professionals like Niutabua.

When asked about his experience working with Brandt, Niutabua said that the artist “gives his heart” and works hard to “show the world that people are suffering.”

SINK / RISE is the third installment in Brandt’s larger project. The first two chapters featured photos of people and animals in Kenya, Zimbabwe, and Bolivia affected by climate change. SINK / RISE will eventually be compiled into a book for display at various art gallery shows.

Those interested in viewing the full SINK / RISE collection can do so on Brandt’s website.