Moon Wolf Provisions: Dallas’ Hip Coffee On Wheels!

Most people hit the drive-thru for their morning brew, but Moon Wolf Provisions, based in Dallas, Texas, offers a fun and tasty alternative. The coffee is sold from a converted livestock trailer, a project personally designed and remodeled by owner Richie Conry.



In an interview with WFAA, Conry explained to journalist Erin Hunter that the idea for the mobile coffee shop stemmed from his desire for something “super flexible” and “super convenient.” As a father, he wanted the ability to adjust his work schedule as needed and work from anywhere. While it’s easy to assume that the owner of a coffee shop has always had a deep love for coffee, for Conry, the story is a bit different.

He fondly reminisces about his upbringing, traveling the country in his grandparents’ RV, waking up to the scent of the “worst coffee in the world” each morning. Despite not initially embracing the aroma, it has now become a cherished part of his nostalgia. Post-college, his interest in coffee blossomed, and he quickly fell in love with the “culture” and the “family feel of it.”

Speaking of family, Moon Wolf Provisions is the textbook definition of a family business. The cart even sells greeting cards hand-drawn by Conry’s daughter and photography prints taken by his brother. Additionally, the cart has strong ties to the local community, with a local artist hand-making its mugs and local bakeries and coffee roasters supplying pastries and beans.

When asked about his favorite part of owning a portable coffee shop, Conry said, “It’s so fun,” and that “the energy requirements are different” from his previous job running a design and remodeling company. He added that there’s “a lot more joy in it.”

Stay in the loop about Moon Wolf Provisions’ whereabouts by keeping up with their Instagram account. They consistently share their upcoming locations, usually 2-3 days in advance.