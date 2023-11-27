Guarding Against Kalikantzaroi: A Greek Holiday Goblin Lore

In the realm of Greek folklore, it’s not the Grinch but the Kalikantzaroi that stir trouble during the holidays. Emerging between December 25 (Christmas Day) and January 6 (the Feast of Epiphany), these mischievous goblins wreak havoc by destroying furniture and, at times, making off with Christmas treats and gifts!

What Are the Kalikantzaroi?

The Kalikantzaroi are believed to reside beneath the Earth’s crust throughout the year. Their relentless labor involves sawing away at the Tree of Life, which supports and sustains the planet’s rotation, with the intention of bringing it down. However, once a year, during the holiday season, these goblins emerge to the Earth’s surface, where they engage in stealing Christmas sweets and wreaking havoc upon the planet’s residents.

Typically depicted as small, dark, and hairy creatures reminiscent of trolls or goblins, the Kalikantzaroi were originally perceived as evil spirits. Today, however, most people regard them as clever tricksters.

The origin of these creatures’ tales is believed to trace back to ancient pagan traditions, yet it has been adapted to fit the Christian narrative. Interestingly, the Kalikantzaroi are not confined to Greece; stories featuring these diminutive goblins are regularly shared across the Balkans, Cyprus, and Turkey.

About January 6

What prompts the Kalikantzaroi to emerge from hiding between December 25 and January 6? According to Greek legend, it’s because, during these two weeks, Christ has not yet been baptized and, therefore, cannot protect the world from evil.

January 6, known as the Epiphany, marks the day when the Magi visited Jesus and acknowledged Him as the Son of God.

It’s also the day when Jesus was baptized, leading to the expulsion of the Kalikantzaroi from the earth. They were sent back to the base of the healed Tree of Life, a result of Jesus’s baptism. From there, they embarked on their mission to bring the tree down.

How to Keep the Kalikantzaroi Away

According to folklore, the Kalikantzaroi enter people’s homes after they’ve fallen asleep and the fire in the fireplace has been extinguished. Historically, Greeks have kept these creatures at bay by maintaining a continuous flame in their fireplaces throughout the holiday season.

Legend has it that the Kalikantzaroi are unable to count past three—a number of significant importance in the Christian faith, representing the Trinity. Moreover, they can’t even speak the number aloud.

In contemporary times, many Greeks employ a unique method to deter the Kalikantzaroi by placing a colander outside their door. The belief is that these mischievous creatures will attempt to count the holes in the dish but never progress beyond the number two, keeping them occupied and preventing entry into the home.

Additional protective measures against the Kalikantzaroi include reciting a prayer, marking doorways with a cross, or, as observed in Cyprus, throwing out sausages and fried dough as an offering to distract them.

Whether or not most Greeks genuinely believe in the Kalikantzaroi remains unclear. Nevertheless, there is a palpable enjoyment in upholding the traditions associated with these mythical creatures!