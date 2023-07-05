Amalfi Coast Embraces Bruno Catalano’s Sculptures

A decade ago, in 2013, artist Bruno Catalano made headlines when he unveiled ten life-size bronze sculptures (known collectively as “Les Voyageurs” or “The Travelers”), each depicting a person with portions of their bodies missing.

Now, four of Catalano’s famous fragmented sculptures have been relocated to the Amalfi Coast in Southern Italy.

During an interview with My Modern Met, Catalano discusses the profound personal connections he shares with the travelers depicted in his sculptures. Being a French artist with Italian heritage, born in Morocco, he can relate to the experience of “traveling with suitcases filled with memories” that encapsulate not just images but also his life and desires.

Catalano also describes his artistic process as a quest for movement and the “expression of feelings.” He strives to breathe new life into inert forms by smoothing them out and giving them renewed vitality.

Although the entire collection is known as “The Travelers,” each of Catalano’s sculptures has its own name and story.

For example, the sculpture “Hubert” portrays a bare-chested, barefoot adventurer characterized by his carefree spirit. On the other hand, “Simone” wears a suit and tie, symbolizing a businessman.

Meanwhile, “Blue de Chine” represents migrant workers embarking on journeys to new countries with the noble aim of providing for their families. This sculpture possesses a unique blue tint, paying homage to the uniforms worn by blue-collar workers and seamen.

Out of all the pieces in his collection, Catalano holds a profound attachment to this specific sculpture due to his past experience as a sailor during his twenties. His time spent as a nomad has significantly influenced and inspired his artistic creations.

Those interested in observing Catalano’s sculptures firsthand can do so at the waterfront from now until September 30, 2023. The four artworks are exhibited as a result of a collaboration between the Ravagnan Gallery in Venice and the Municipality of Amalfi.