Understanding the 1800s Crinoline Craze: An In-Depth Guide

When most people think of old-fashioned women’s clothing, they immediately conjure up images of women in massive hoop skirts. The hoops beneath these skirts are known as crinolines and were all the rage in mid-1800s Europe. Have you ever wondered who was responsible for these skirts or how they became so popular? Let’s find out.

Below, we will delve into the ins and outs of the crinoline trend in detail.

A Brief History of Crinoline

The word “crinoline” is derived from the French language. It combines two French words: “crin,” meaning horsehair, and “lin,” meaning linen.

Crinoline is a structured petticoat made of stiff fabric, initially composed of cotton, linen, and horsehair, that women wore beneath their clothing in the mid-1800s.

The first steel hoop crinoline was patented by a Frenchman named R.C. Milliet in 1856. This invention allowed for a more lightweight and flexible alternative, while still holding skirts out and creating the illusion of a smaller waist. The design was later acquired and popularized by a British businessman named Thomson Roddick who, along with his partner Samuel Higby Camp, established the company Thomson & Co., which mass-produced and marketed the new crinoline design.

Crinolines rapidly gained popularity among women of all ages and social classes throughout the Western world after their introduction, including Europe and the United States. The Massachusetts Historical Society notes that women favored them for replacing stiff undergarments and providing greater freedom of movement.

Despite their widespread popularity, crinolines were not immune to criticism. Cartoonists mercilessly mocked them, describing them as “expansive, expensive, extensive, and exuberant.” They also published images of crinolines crushing men and keeping them away from party guests due to their size.