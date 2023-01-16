Vacation in a Real Windmill in Zakynthos, Greece!

Forget the beachfront resort. If you’re looking for a truly one-of-a-kind travel experience during your visit to Greece, book a stay at Anemomilos and sleep in an authentic windmill!

Located in Volimes, a large scenic mountainous village on Zakynthos Island, Anemomilos provides guests access to a windmill that was once used to grind wheat into flour. After retiring from its original purpose, the windmill has been repurposed into a cozy, three-floor Airbnb.

The ground floor consists of a kitchen and bathroom, with one bedroom on the second floor and the primary bedroom on the third. The third floor also offers a stunning 360-degree view of the Ionian sea and the mountains of Zakynthos.

Outside the windmill, guests have access to a fully equipped kitchen, an outdoor shower, and a recently added luxurious swimming pool.

One of the most impressive parts of staying at Anemomilos is that travelers get to enjoy an authentic experience. The windmill is a legitimate piece of history, lovingly restored rather than re-created. Although it has been modernized for maximum comfort, it is just as charming and rustic as when it was first constructed.

The windmill doesn’t just offer a unique and peaceful place for guests to unwind. The surrounding property also presents plenty of opportunities to reconnect with nature. Visitors can take a stroll around the property, breathing in the fresh air and soaking up the sun as they take a break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Do you want to book a stay at Anemomilos? If so, you can easily do so through the Airbnb website.