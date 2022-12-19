Saype Creates Some of the World’s Most Eco-Friendly Art

When you first look at self-taught artist Saype’s work, you’ll be impressed by the stunning, life-like imagery. What makes his art unique, though, is that he paints on grass!

According to his website, Saype uses grass as his canvas and eco-responsible paint to create incredible works of art.

Today, he is a well-known artist — even named one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 in the art and culture world. A few years ago, though, he was a nurse struggling to understand the meaning of people’s life in the midst of the Arab Spring.

In 2012, while still working as a nurse, Saype began painting black and white scenes on the subway. Soon after, he began to see that graffiti is “diluted in the pollution of our current societies,” which leads to a lack of regard for this particular art form. He decided to branch out and explore different canvases as a result.

With the help of drones that provide easy aerial views, Saype started using grass as the preferred surface for his work. He also invented an eco-friendly, biodegradable paint, making him a pioneer in a new land art movement.

In 2018, he worked on a self-funded project showing support for the SOS Mediterranean Association. Created in Geneva, Saype’s work received significant media attention and skyrocketed him to fame.

A year later, in June 2019, Saype moved on to “symbolically create” the world’s largest human chain.

Titled “Beyond Walls,” this project passes through over 30 cities worldwide and encourages the values of mutual aid, kindness, and togetherness. This ongoing project started at the foot of the Eiffel Tower in France and has so far been seen by over 500 million people.

Those who want to keep up with Saype and his work can follow him on Instagram.