Omega Mart: You’ll Never Look at Supermarkets the Same!

You might look at a supermarket and see it as a place to pick up groceries. Others see it as inspiration for their next art installation. This inspiration is exactly what brought the immersive “Omega Mart” exhibit to Las Vegas.

Omega Mart has been described as an interactive and mind-bending “immersive art experience.” It features work from more than 50 international artists — both visual and musical artists — and takes visitors on a one-of-a-kind, truly “trippy” journey.

Omega Mart is no normal grocery store. It fills a 52,000 square foot space and features a wide range of strange and slightly troubling offerings. This includes fresh-cut flowers that have eyes and teeth and displays advertising “half a heart” and “magic meat.”

In a press release, Marsi Gray, who is the Senior Creative Producer for the Omega Mart installation, said that the exhibit brings “storytelling alive” with a hands-on art experience.

Gray also said that Meow Wolf and the artists who contributed to this project are “on the innovative edge of what entertainment can be.”

The Omega Mart installation was produced by Meow Wolf, an arts and entertainment company based in Santa Fe, New Mexico. It is the second permanent exhibit from Meow Wolf — the first, “House of Eternal Return,” was installed in New Mexico.

This teaser video provides a small taste of what Omega Mart has to offer. The only way to really know what it’s like, though, is to visit for yourself.

The Omega Mart installation can be toured Monday through Sunday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 AM. It’s located at 3215 S. Rancho Dr. in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Those who want to buy tickets for the Omega Mart installation can do so here.