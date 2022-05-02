Jewelry Line Brings the Art Gallery to You

If you love visiting art galleries but don’t have time to travel to them in person, the Amsterdam-based duo of Lyske Gais and Lia Duinker from Duinker & Dochters studio has a solution for you: The ‘Rembrandt’s Hands and a Lion’s Paw‘ book bracelet.

Duinker & Dochters recently released a series of accessories that aim to bridge the gap between the physical and digital. This small team of jewelry designers has worked hard to create a special piece that lets art enthusiasts wear an entire museum’s worth of artwork on their wrists.

This new book bracelet features 1,400 numbered pages, each of which contains a drawing of hands by the 17th-century artist Rembrandt (all of the drawings were sourced from the Rijksmuseum public website).

At first, the book bracelet looks like a thick cuff bracelet. When you get close, though, you’ll see a series of images of hands that have been formatted into numbered, double-sided pages.

All of these pieces are bound together using a type of cross-stitching known as ‘brocheersteek.’ This technique allows the sheets to fan around the wrist so they can be thumbed through, but it’s secure enough that the wearer doesn’t have to worry about them falling off.

Each page of the book bracelet is gilt-edged, giving it a stunning golden glow. It also has an 18-karat gold clasp and is delivered in a handmade black leather and red suede case — created by Elbel Libro, an Amsterdam workshop.

At this point, you might be ready to hand over your credit card and buy this impressive bracelet for yourself. Keep in mind, though, that it’s not cheap — it’s currently sold on the Duinker & Dochters website for €10,000.00 ($10,565.01). It won’t be delivered right away, either — delivery is estimated to be about six weeks long.

If you want to pull the trigger and invest in this piece of jewelry, you can order yours here.