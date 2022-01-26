‘Mijo’ Film Tells Story of King Midas With a Modern Mexican Twist



It’s never too late to put a new spin on a classic story.

Everyone is familiar with the Greek myth of King Midas — a king who turns everything he touches into gold. Filmmaker Mazdey Snob is retelling this tale in a new way, though, in her latest fashion film, “Mijo.”

In this film, Mijo is a young man who suddenly receives the gift of King Midas. Instead of turning everything to gold, though, everything he touches gets a fresh, modern makeover.

“Mijo” was shot in Mexico City and features fashions inspired by the pachucos of the late 30s and 40s. Pachucos were members of the counterculture during these decades, and they were best known for their zoot suits, as well as their self-empowered rhetoric and rejection of assimilation into Anglo-American culture.



Snob collaborated with several independent local artists in the creation of this film. She aimed to showcase traditional Mexican tailoring and fashions, as well as the country’s distinct music and artwork.

In a statement about the film, Snob explained that “Mijo” is a tribute to her “love for magic realism.” She added that she wanted to create a project that had a narrative but also a “touch of surrealism.” She also wanted the film to reflect the “Mexico of today” by combining tradition and modernity to highlight all the talent the country has to offer.



Mazdey Snob is a film director, screenwriter, creative producer, video editor, and art director. She has received a variety of awards for her work, including Best Fashion Story Winner at the Panama Fashion Film Festival in 2017 and Best Styling Winner at the México Fashion Film Festival in the same year. A full list of her accolades is available via her Vimeo profile.

Those who want to watch the film can do so below via Vimeo. To learn more about Snob and keep up with her work, follow her on Instagram.