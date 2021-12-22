Colorado Artist Creates Stunning Paintings With Old Altoids Tins

For true artists, any kind of surface can serve as a canvas, no matter its size or the material from which it’s made. In the case of Colorado artist Remington Robinson, this rule even applies to old Altoids tins.

Robinson paints gorgeous, miniature landscapes inside the tiny mint tins.

His process starts with attaching primed wooden panels to the lids of Altoids containers with velcro. He then travels to his painting site (sometimes a gorgeous meadow full of wildflowers, sometimes a quaint coffee shop), sets up his paints, and uses the metal container as the palette for his paints.

In his official website, Robinson explains that he uses a new container for every piece of art he creates. When he’s finished, his pocket-sized painting stays inside the container along with the paint palette he used during the process.

Robinson describes each piece of Altoids tin artwork as a “little art artifact.” He also explained that he doesn’t consider it a waste to leave the leftover paint behind because it’s also “part of the art piece” in its own way.

The creative process doesn’t end when the painting is complete. After he’s made his final touches, Robinson also photographs the painting in front of the original location. This gives viewers a chance to compare the painting to its inspiration.

Robinson grew up in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, and moved to Boulder, Colorado, in 2004. Since then, he has traveled the world and gathered inspiration from ancient civilizations that have celebrated all kinds of art for centuries. In addition to his Altoids tin paintings, Robinson is also well-known for his murals and public art projects.

Those who are interested in buying Robinson’s work can do so through his online store. They can also follow him on Instagram to keep up with his latest projects.