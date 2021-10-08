New Short Film Follows 90-Year-Old Fisherman Fighting Ocean Pollution

A new short film, titled “Voice Above Water” and directed by San Francisco director Dana Frankoff, offers a fascinating glimpse into the life of 90-year-old Wayan Nyo, a Balinese fisherman dedicated to collecting and recycling plastic found in the ocean.

Wayan rises early each morning and sets out in his small boat with a collection of nets and mesh bags in tow. Upon departing from the coast of Bali, rather than reeling in fish to feed his family and members of his community, he collects disposable containers and other types of plastic waste that are negatively affecting the area’s marine populations.

Recent reports have estimated that, by the year 2050, there will be more plastic in the world’s oceans than there are fish. There are already more than 150 million tons of plastic polluting waters across the globe, and leakage adds more than 9.1 million tons each year.

On his own, Wayan may not be able to change these frightening facts. As more attention is drawn to the effects of plastic pollution though, other environmentalists may be able to come together and make a difference.

Frankoff’s film does an impressive job of showing just how severe the pollution problem is. The film follows Wayan as he collects wrappers, bottles, and all kinds of other waste and then carries them back to the beach so they can be recycled.

In a statement about the film, which is Frankoff’s debut project, she describes the story as a unique glimpse into one individual’s efforts, as well as a reminder that if everyone makes an effort, humankind can accomplish something that is “much greater than ourselves.”

Those who want to view “Voice Above Water” can do so below via Vimeo. It’s currently listed as a Vimeo staff pick and is an excellent choice for those who want to learn more about ocean pollution and what they can do to combat it.