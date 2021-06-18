‘Resonance:’ New Group Exhibition at Qualia Contemporary Art

A new group art exhibition is on display at Qualia Contemporary Art in Palo Alto, California. The show, titled “Resonance,” was curated by Xiaoze Xie and includes works by four contemporary artists: Guillermo Galindo, HU Xiangcheng, Paul DeMarinis, and Terry Berlier.

“Resonance” explores the connections between sight and sound in the contemporary art world. It features a variety of audio and visual pieces that work together to create a cohesive, transcendent experience for gallery visitors.

The concept of sound art first gained traction back in the early 20th century, thanks to the futurist, surrealist, and Dadaist movements. It has become a popular medium once more, but its gallery presence has not been as pronounced as some other art forms. Resonance and the artists featured in this exhibition aim to change that.

The exhibition’s title was chosen specifically because, in the music world, the term “resonance” describes the way that audio is able to both show and tell by evoking emotional responses from those who hear it. The pieces in the collection use audio and visual media in conjunction with one another to tell stories and encourage reflection on many different social and environmental issues.

Berlier’s work includes a series of kinetic, sound-based sculptures. Each one tells stories and raises questions about sexuality, queerness, and different ecologies.

Galindo’s work incorporates visual markings from musical scores. These markings are used to depict issues related to colonization, immigration, and border control.

Xiangcheng’s abstract art centers around Chinese history and culture. It provides commentary specifically related to the rapid urbanization that China has experienced over the last few decades.

DeMarinis uses Sound Art and audio technologies (many of which are often considered outdated) in an effort to explore relationships between a device’s functionality and its meaning.

“Resonance” is open to the public through July 30, 2021.