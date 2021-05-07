2022 Dior Cruise Collection to Debut in Athens, Greece

For the last year, most fashion weeks have taken place virtually. On June 17, 2021, though, the iconic Parisian fashion house Dior is planning a return to large, in-person fashion shows.

Dior will host a runway show in Athens, Greece, to launch the brand’s inter-season collection (sometimes referred to in the fashion world as a “Cruise Collection“).

Cruise collections launch between the traditional Spring/Summer and Fall/Winter collections. It’s also typical for French fashion brands, like Dior, to host their launch shows in other countries.



The upcoming Athens show will pay tribute to a 70-year-old photo session for Paris Match that took place at the Acropolis for one of Christian Dior’s haute couture collections.

In a statement, Dior’s artistic director for haute couture, accessory collections, and ready-to-wear, Maria Grazia Chiuri, explained the reasoning behind choosing Athens. She said that she’s always held Greece close to her heart and described it as a “dream destination” that is perfect for sharing “the magic and transmission of cultures.”

In response to questions and potential critiques, Dior also made it clear that the fashion house plans to host the show while respecting all current health measures and COVID-19 precautions.

Dior has hosted other in-person events in the last year, so the brand has a good idea of how to handle COVID protocols while still putting on a great show.

These previous shows were much smaller than this one is expected to be, though. For example, Dior’s 2021 Cruise Collection debuted at the Piazza del Duomo in Lecce, a historic town in Puglia, Italy, and was only open to “friends and family.”

While Dior is ready to get back to in-person shows, other fashion brands are continuing to exercise additional caution as we transition into post-life.

For example, Chanel recently hosted its own cruise collection show virtually. The collection was launched online and showcased with a film shot in the south of France.