See the Washington, D.C. Cherry Blossoms from Home

Every year, Washington D.C.’s famous cherry blossoms let the world know that spring has arrived. For many, they also symbolize renewal, hope, and friendship.

During normal times, it’s common for people to come from all over the world to take in the gorgeous pink blossoms firsthand. In 2021, though, with the COVID-19 pandemic still raging around us, folks have been advised against taking a big trip to see the Yoshino cherry trees in-person.

This is bad news for some, especially those who were banking on taking a springtime trip to D.C. Luckily, though, there is still a way to see the blossoms.

The Trust for the National Mall, in partnership with the National Cherry Blossom Festival and the National Park Service, is currently working to bring footage of the bloom cherry trees directly to people’s homes.

This year, you can enjoy the blooms virtually with the help of the “BloomCam,” which is a live stream of the Tidal Basin area. The live stream will feature a variety of camera angles and will allow people to check in on the blossoms at any time during peak bloom (April 2-5).

BloomCam is possible thanks to a company called EarthCam. EarthCam describes itself as the “global leader” when it comes to providing webcam content, as well as webcam technology and live stream services.

The BloomCam will go live at the same time that peak bloom approaches and will be accessible 24/7 for anyone who wants to check the blossoms out. Enthusiasts can also sign up for updates on the Trust for the National Mall’s “Peak Bloom Prediction” newsletter.

What about those who live in the D.C. area? Locals can still check out the famous blossoms in-person, as long as they wear masks and engage in good social distancing practices.

For more information on viewing the blossoms virtually or in-person, follow the National Cherry Blossom Festival on Instagram.