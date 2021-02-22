Earthship Biotecture Reimagines off-the-Grid Living

If you’re traveling through Taos, New Mexico, you’ll likely come across a collection of houses lined with recycled materials like tires, bottles, and cans.

At first, these strange houses look like spaceships. In reality, they’re home to over 130 people, all of whom are members of the Greater World Earthship Community.

This community operates under the name “Earthship Biotecture” and has a massive presence in the area. They’ve even partnered with Western Colorado University to create an academy.

What is Earthship Biotecture? What is the Greater World Earthship Community all about?

Earthship Biotecture is an almost completely self-sustainable organization that originated with architect Michael Reynolds in the 1970s.

Reynolds inspired the construction of the Earthships, which are also built using recycled materials and convert natural materials like rain and sunlight into clean energy.

According to Adam Baisley, a staff member who works at the Earthship Biotecture visitor center, the premise behind the “vessels” is to use sustainably harvested, natural materials to create a home that “will take care of us” rather than community members having to go out into the world and do things they don’t enjoy to take care of their homes.

Residents of the community come from a variety of backgrounds, but they all share a passion for sustainability and autonomous living. Bailey described them as “voluntary anarchists” who are “really friendly” but who don’t want to be forced to participate in “corrupt or amoral” systems.

There’s room in the community for those who are interested in Earthship living. It’s fairly cost-effective to build an Earthship or hire Earthship Biotecture to do the building for you. If you’re still on the fence, though, Earthship Biotecture also offers the option to rent a home for the night.

To learn more about the community and its lifestyle, you can visit the Earthship Biotecture visitor center daily (except on Thanksgiving and Christmas) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.