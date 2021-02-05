Cloud 9 Pizzeria Sails on the Crystal Blue Seas of Fiji

Fiji… famous for turquoise waters, beautiful tropical fish, glittering sands, and… pizza?

Visit Cloud 9, a unique bar and pizzeria with by far the best view in the South Pacific. Between snorkeling sessions, swim up to the bar or climb aboard the floating pizzeria and enjoy a slice or sip on your favorite cocktails.

Arrive at the two-story restaurant and bar by plane, boat, or jet ski for the experience of a lifetime. DJs on-site spin tunes while snorkeling or enjoying food and Fijian drinks.

Near the location for the 2000 film, Cast Away (hello, Tom Hanks), enjoy the same stunning vistas but with the comfort of a fresh Italian wood-fired pizza and a tropical drink in hand…. Not a volleyball.

Boasting a warm tropical climate, Fiji rarely moves out of the 79-88 F range, making the snorkeling conditions at Cloud 9 Pizzeria ideal for finding beautiful tropical fish and coral. The water is always warm, and Cloud 9 caters to all types of ocean events, from birthdays to private parties.

Relax at Cloud 9 Pizzeria with top-shelf drinks, wood-fired pizzas, or enjoy the lounge with day beds and comfortable chairs to work on a great tan. For more active guests, on the two-story floating pizzeria, choose from water sports like parasailing, jet-skiing, snorkeling, and paddleboarding.

Cloud 9 Pizzeria truly seems like a dream. Eating Italian wood-fired pizza in the middle of the South Pacific Ocean is a one-way ticket to paradise. A meeting spot for food, drinks, and water sports in the middle of the ocean… there’s nothing else like it.