‘Citizen Scientists’ Can Now Join a Tour of Titanic Wreckage

Starting in 2021, “citizen scientists” will have an opportunity to take a deep dive (literally) into the Atlantic Ocean. The tour, which takes place more than two miles below the ocean’s surface, will allow attendees to experience the wreckage of the RMS Titanic firsthand.

The RMS Titanic, a British ocean liner, sank in 1912 after hitting an iceberg on its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York City.

Until 1985, the wreckage sat untouched at the bottom of the ocean. That year, a pair of Franco-American divers, Jean-Louis Michel and Robert Ballard, came upon it. Several years later, the discovery of the remains inspired James Cameron’s record-breaking film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

For decades now, the general public has also had a deep fascination with the ship’s history. Now, those who want to take their interest to the next level can explore and assist in cataloging the wreckage, thanks to the hard work and ingenuity of OceanGate Expeditions.

OceanGate Expeditions has developed a series of vessels that are now ready for launch. Those who participate in the tour will use these vessels on their week-long missions to the Titanic’s wreckage.

Each vessel will allow for five people (four passengers and a sub-pilot) to tour the wreckage at a time. Attendees will need to go through extensive safety training and learn a variety of protocols before they are allowed to descend into the depths of the ocean.

The missions will also take place with strict guidelines to keep everyone safe and show respect to those who lost their lives on the ship’s voyage.

Tours of the wreckage will not be cheap (they cost almost £100k per person). However, OceanGate Expeditions still expects the dives to sell out quickly due to the public’s deep interest in all things related to the Titanic.

Those who want to apply for a tour can do so here.