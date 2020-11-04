Sacha Jafri Paints World’s Largest Canvas To Raise $30M for Charity

When forced into lockdown by the forces of a global pandemic, there is no better use of time than using one’s unparalleled talent to paint the world’s largest canvas to date. What’s even better, the one-of-a-kind work of art will raise $30 million for children facing poverty.

Big Inspiration Sparks Even Bigger Change

Sacha Jafri, a British visual artist, based in Dubai, has been tirelessly working on painting the world’s largest canvas. Spanning the size of almost two football fields, the canvas remains slated for a November unveiling at Atlantis The Palm in Dubai, where the Guinness Book of World Records will officially evaluate it.

Once awarded the title of “World’s Largest Canvas,” Jafri’s masterpiece will be cut into 60 smaller pieces and auctioned off for charity in December. This incredible work of art, titled “The Journey of Humanity,” is not Jafri’s first shot at charity work, by any means.

Targeting Global Digital Equality

Widely regarded as one of the world’s most celebrated artists, Sacha Jafri has raised over $60 million in charity money thus far. Jafri’s newest creation (part of his project Humanity Inspired) aims to target the digital access gap between developing and industrialized countries.



Supported by over one hundred celebrities, the initiative supports the concept of global digital equality. The mission is beyond impressive, and Jafri’s path is enlightening to anyone given the opportunity to cross it.



Inspiring Humanity

While investors, philanthropists, and art collectors are expected to drop a cool three to four million per panel, Jafri remains dedicated to directing the funds to Unicef and Unesco, with whom he’s partnered with on the project.

In full, the proceeds raised by Jarif’s canvas will go to the most impoverished children of the world, directed toward education, digital connectivity, healthcare, and sanitation. The concept of a donation this size is groundbreaking, much like the painting itself.

All investors will own an authentic piece of history, with the intent to bring peace, change, and positivity in the face of adversity.