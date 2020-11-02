Moschino Used Puppets for Pandemic-Friendly Fashion Show

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we do many things. Weddings and award shows have been hosted via Zoom, and school is taking place exclusively online for millions of students. Fashion shows are no exception to the social distancing rules adopted in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Understandably, the way fashion shows are typically run has had to change. It’s not practical or safe for hundreds or thousands of people to sit close to each other and watch models strut down the runway. This doesn’t mean that designers can’t still debut their creations, though.

Necessity is the mother of invention. In the case, the need for a pandemic-friendly fashion show resulted in the Italian brand Moschino inventing a new way to showcase clothing designs safely.

To show off the pieces in the brand’s Spring/Summer 2021 collection while also following social distancing guidelines, creative director Jeremy Scott came up with the idea to present fashions with the help of marionette puppets designed by the special effects company Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.

The puppets in the show, which was appropriately named “No Strings Attached,” were dressed in miniaturized versions of each garment featured in the collection. They then “walked down” the runway and gave viewers a chance to see all the clothing details, from ruffles and feathers to corsets and sequins.

As if this show wasn’t unique enough, viewers also noticed that the garments’ interior elements were displayed on the outside. The Moschino team explained that dresses were “crafted inversely” and tulle underskirts extended beyond the hemlines to create “unconventional proportions and silhouettes.”

When asked about the inspiration for this decision, the team cited the year 2020, calling it “a new start” and explaining that “inner-workings are being laid bare,” which is also the case for the garments showcased in the clothing line.

A series of clips from the show are available here, via CNN.