Explore the Wilderness in Your Very Own Hotel on Wheels

Living a minimalist lifestyle has been a dream for many, and it’s led to the rise of Millennials hitting the road in an RV or camper van to experience life in the wilderness.

Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Mybushotel was founded by a group of friends who renovated an old school bus in preparation for a road trip through South America. Today, the company has three school buses (Leon, Barbara, and Natasha) – or “skoolies,” as they’re affectionately known – available to rent or buy, and they’re currently working on a fourth (Georges).

If you’re looking to renovate your own hotel on wheels, but you don’t know where to start, the team at Mybushotel is also happy to renovate a bus to your specifications.

Whether you’re looking to hire a bus for a party with friends, or you’re planning an extensive road trip of your own, all of their vehicles are immaculately maintained. All three of their buses, and the vehicles they purchase for their clients, are all sourced from AAA Bus in Phoenix, Arizona, which ensures that the buses get the best possible mileage they can throughout their lifetime.

Their three buses are custom-fitted with all the modern necessities, such as WiFi, modern showers, and cozy double and bunk beds. Their newest bus, Leon, even has a roof terrace so you can soak up the sun. They’re all also designed not only to handle long road trips away from electricity and water sources but also to be lived in as a permanent home, making them perfect for the modern Millenial that dreams of a life on the road.

To learn more about Mybushotel, enquire about renting or buying one of their buses, or talk to the friendly team about renovating a bus to your specifications, you can find their contact details here.