The World’s Last Blockbuster Now Available for Rent on Airbnb

The current state of the world has us all screaming for a gateway to the past. Since we haven’t quite figured out that whole time machine thing, the world’s last Blockbuster store in Bend, Oregon, is here to save the day.

Sweet Nostalgia With a ’90s Theme

Blockbuster store manager Sandi Harding has seen it all, including the ups and downs of the video rental business. When the industry faded, so did those Friday nights spent with family and friends, picking out the perfect movie and snacks to go with it.

As the world longs to have that connection back, Harding has listed the Oregon Blockbuster store on Airbnb, available for rent. Millennials are excited, and rightfully so.

The Blockbuster Airbnb Experience

When potential visitors book their stay, they get the keys to the entire store. Complete with a ’90s themed living room set up, the Blockbuster includes a vintage wooden entertainment center and a pull-out couch.

Snacks are in abundance, and guests will have the choice of any VHS movie on the shelf. Each stay is one night only (on September 18, 19, or 20), and this nostalgic sleepover will accommodate up to four people for just $4 a night plus taxes and fees.

Space is limited, and the store will not offer the chance to rewind time for long, so anyone interested should book right away.

Bringing a Sense of Community

The reasoning behind the Blockbuster Airbnb listing traces back to creating a sense of community. Harding admits that she knows how harsh the COVID-19 pandemic has been for locals, and she wants to be able to rekindle the embers of a better time.

Millions of people have lovely memories of Friday night pizza and video rentals at their local Blockbuster. This store stands as the last of its kind, and this rental idea is the perfect way to gain publicity and offer the building the appreciation it deserves.

Let the good times roll.