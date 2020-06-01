Universal Temple: A Unique Meeting Place for All Religions

Russian architecture is a sight to behold, no matter the context. However, if you happen to find yourself along the banks of the Volga River in the proud republic of Tatarstan, you’ll be sure to notice an imposing and colorful building, festooned with balustrades and steeples, unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. And that’s as it should be. Because, quite simply, there is no building in the world like the Universal Temple.

Also known as the Ecumenical Temple or the Temple of All Religions, this structure is an amalgamation of worlds, cultures, traditions, and meanings. It is literally made up of every imaginable house of worship—a church (both Orthodox and Catholic), a Jewish synagogue, a Muslim mosque, a Buddhist temple—decorated with all relevant iconography, cascading into one another. Where else on earth can you find a harmonious synthesis of faiths?

Built in 1992, this visionary project was, astonishingly, the brainchild of one singular artist. Ildar Khanov, a local painter and sculptor, decided to marry the expressive architectural heritage of the republic’s capital city, Kazan—which was founded around the year 100 and remains one of the most ancient metropolises of Eastern Europe—creating a site that has come to truly symbolize the multitudinous nature of humanity and human faiths.

The eclectic structure is, of course, not an active temple of any religion– in other words, the site has not been blessed (or the equivalent) by the spiritual leaders connected to each particular faith. It instead serves as a cultural center and has become a popular landmark for local and foreign tourists. In fact, Khanov (who died in 2013) built private residences within the complex for his brother and sister, where both of whom currently reside and serve as tour guides.