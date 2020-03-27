California Company Provides Elevated Picnic Experiences

If you’re still picnicking the old fashioned way (flannel blanket, a bag of chips, and a lukewarm bottle of chardonnay), you are seriously missing out. Gone are the days of ants spoiling your fun. And forget about cramming store-bought snacks into that dusty wicker basket. Because one California-based company is doing for picnicking what glamping did for spending a night out in the woods.

The Picnic Collective is an independent, small-scale business offering big ideas by creating one-of-a-kind luxury outdoor dining experiences, customized and tailored down to the slightest detail. Formed around the very apt credo that “the best parts of life happen when gathered around a [table] with friends and family,” this charming initiative seeks to reclaim the long-lost tradition of a well-planned picnic elevating it to meet a new and modern audience.

And, fortunately, they’ve got one of the most scenic backdrops on which to create. (Orange County, California, is a location of dreams—if you are imagining paradise, just know that it looks exactly like Orange County).

Whether you are hoping for an intimate, beachfront meal for two, or a celebratory cliff side fete for twenty, The Picnic Collective can provide an experience unlike any you’ve ever had. Simply choose the size of your party, your desired location, a styling theme (bohemian, coastal, tropical…), and then pick your picnic package. It couldn’t be easier to customize the alfresco outing of your dreams.

Marrying the elegance of an expertly styled table and setting with delicious, gourmet food—and, if you are so inclined, a jaw-dropping view of the Pacific Ocean in the background. What more could you ask for at your next spirited gathering?

For now, the Picnic Collective offers experiences in Orange County and Los Angeles.