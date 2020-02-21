Book Your Stay in a Restored 17th-Century Monastery in Québec

A haven of heritage and hospitality awaits guests of Le Monastère des Augustines, a hotel and wellness center operating out of the historic wings of a former monastery in Québec City.

Built in the 1600s, long before Canada’s establishment as a country, the site was first erected as a convent for a small order of Augustinian nuns. With its recent renovation as a premier wellness hotel, contemplation and restorative escapism is still the mission.

The property itself relies heavily on the original imposing architecture. However, it has been simultaneously transformed into a modern marvel of structural engineering and design, thanks mostly to the addition of many glass-walled exteriors.

Guests even have the option of choosing which style of suite they prefer: a contemporary space with modish touches, or a traditional “monastic” room reminiscent of the authentic layouts used by the original sisters. All units are solemnly decorated as the primary purpose of all overnight visits is reflection and relaxation.

Continuing on the tradition of preservation and giving, Le Monastère des Augustines opens its doors to local caregivers and health workers who can sit in on organized activities and cull from the countless resources available to aid with their individual lines of work. And because the center operates as a not-for-profit, respite stays for these types of guests are covered by overhead funds. An adjoining restaurant and museum are also vital contributors to the building’s economy.

Le Monastère des Augustines is a unique and utterly charming getaway for those looking to experience the lifestyle and social mission of the Augustine Sisters. Not only is the site a fascinating historical gem operating in an exceptionally contemporary city, but it is an affordable and practical retreat for anyone – of any denomination, if at all – looking to dry out from an overwhelmingly modern world.