The Charm of San Elizario, Texas, as Told by Alberto Escamilla

The serene beauty and charm of El Paso, Texas, has served as an inspiring backdrop for many great artists. Alberto Escamilla is one of them.

Born in Sanderson, Texas, Escamilla first realized his love of visual arts via comic books. An early interest in college basketball took a backseat when he discovered that Texas Western College (now the University of Texas at El Paso) offered art education as a degree. From there, Alberto Escamilla pursued his passion – and never looked back.

A long-time El Paso resident, Escamilla’s early work was reflective of the dusty, southwestern scene. Highly influential and revered in local and national art circles, he has made many creative pivots in his storied career, always keeping ahead of the pack.

The artist’s work may look conventional on the surface, but his methods are distinctly his own. Escamilla tends to apply paint to the canvas using a dabbing technique, eschewing traditional brush strokes. He is also renowned for creating hazy landscapes of abundant color and light, including outstanding pastoral scenes of El Paso’s iconic cotton fields and skies full of vibrant clouds. His subject matter runs the gamut from portraiture to religious iconography; bucolic farmsteads to ballerinas.

He is not too modest to call out his Impressionist inspirations, which include Monet and Pissarro – all of whom have legacies upon which Escamilla attempts to continue. It is a noble mission and one that yields a creative output to often rival the masters.

Escamilla’s studio is located in San Elizario, in the heart of El Paso County, Texas. The white sandstone-stucco structure sits on a particularly inspired stretch of the town’s Main Street, the San Elizario Art District, which also features many different fine art galleries and centers.

Visitors can see the artist at work, or tour the space and accompanying gift shop Wednesdays – Saturdays from 10 am to 4 pm; and Sundays from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

For more information, visit Escamilla’s website.