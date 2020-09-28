‘Alone Together:’ Katherine Fraser’s Latest Exhibition at Paradigm Gallery

Katherine Fraser, The Illusion, 2020, oil on canvas, 40” x 48”

Paradigm Gallery is extremely pleased to present “Alone Together,” Katherine Fraser’s latest exhibition. “Alone Together” is new oil on canvas, opening on September 25th and remaining throughout October 17th, 2020. Fraser draws from her own experiences and emotions and has created arguably her most personal show to date. This is Fraser’s fourth exhibition with Paradigm Gallery, and her work this time around demonstrates even more vulnerability than usual.

The characters in “Alone Together” are tethered by human emotion, despite the tantalizingly fantastical aspects to her work. You can find nods to Fraser’s childhood in the form of water, boats, and rain, and a recurring cat that is meant to symbolize her own creativity. Here, Fraser points out that she can harness creativity, but it can never be controlled. The award-winning artist has always drawn on her own experiences, but this work finds her in a real dialogue between herself and the characters in her art.

Katherine Fraser, With or Without You, 2020, oil on canvas 54” x 68”

Katherine Fraser, The Benefits of an Open Mind, 2020, oil on canvas, 26” x 22”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Fraser found herself in a unique space with an unlimited time to paint. She decided to take advantage of the situation and, in the process, explored questions regarding art and its meaning, especially in the wake of global unrest. With “Alone Together,” she leans more into answering questions about art and its purpose than ever before, and her work offers a comprehensive view of human emotion. Viewers will find that Fraser truly illuminates many relevant emotions here: from hope to despair to humor, grief, love, and more.

Katherine Fraser, An Elaborate Fiction, 2020, oil on canvas 32” x 38”

Fraser is an artist that proves that now, more than ever, the world needs us to be open and flexible. If we can do so, we can appreciate moments of honesty, beauty, and harmony, and it might drive us to be more empathetic and compassionate towards each other.