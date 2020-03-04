Bed Down Inside a Giant Idaho Potato

Boise, Idaho is a fascinating city of great cultural significance, offering scenic vistas of lush, open landscapes, and many of the urban comforts available in any major downtown metropolis. It is also home to one characteristically charming feature that is a cheeky and apropos nod to nostalgia and local history – and one that should be experienced by travelers from all walks of life.

When in Idaho, do as the Idahoans do. Perhaps not literally. That being said: Have you ever wanted to spend the night inside a hollowed-out potato? (Of course, you have).

An ingenious marketing ploy originally dreamed up in 2012 by the state’s Potato Commission, this once standalone structure was originally conceived as a commemorative symbol of the board’s 75th anniversary. To bring attention to the significance of Idaho’s potato legacy, the monument was touted around the country as a sideshow attraction on the back of a flatbed truck before being retired last year (it was literally put out to pasture). Then, it was hollowed out and turned into a unique short-term rental property.

The result? A 28-by-12-foot homestead, made up of six tons of steel and concrete, with a hyper-realistic lumpy taupe-colored plaster exterior, that sits placidly in a 400-acre field just minutes from the state capital. And, now christened the Big Idaho Potato Hotel, it is currently garnering a lot of attention by Westerners, far-flung vacationers, and tuber enthusiasts alike.

Curious about spending a no-doubt unforgettable weekend in a comfortable – and fashionably modern – abode? The Airbnb write-up by the owner and host Kristie sums up your impending experience best: “If you love the fluffy feeling you get when you eat Idaho potatoes, you’ll love staying in a giant potato turned cozy, grown-up getaway for two!”